The Pattaya sign says it all: ‘Fed up with Covid-19’

The sign hanging from a closed noodle restaurant in Pattaya says what most in Thailand are feeling these days: “Fed up with Covid-19.”

The Chabu restaurant on Soi Khopai has been closed for a month, neighbors reported. Somchai, the owner, put up the sign that says, “Temporarily closed. Fed Up with Covid-19.”







With Pattaya’s reopening to foreign tourists at least a month away and Chonburi still under harsh coronavirus restrictions as a “deep red” maximum and strict control area, there’s little chance for restaurateurs to earn a profit.



Somchai, owner of the Chabu restaurant on Soi Khopai, said that the shortening of the night-time curfew makes no difference in profitability. Any restaurant still operating is doing so just to break even, he said.

































