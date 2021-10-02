The Pattaya sign says it all: ‘Fed up with Covid-19’

Jetsada Homklin
Somchai, owner of the Chabu restaurant on Soi Khopai, put up the sign that says, “Temporarily closed. Fed Up with Covid-19.”

The sign hanging from a closed noodle restaurant in Pattaya says what most in Thailand are feeling these days: “Fed up with Covid-19.”

The Chabu restaurant on Soi Khopai has been closed for a month, neighbors reported. Somchai, the owner, put up the sign that says, “Temporarily closed. Fed Up with Covid-19.”



With Pattaya’s reopening to foreign tourists at least a month away and Chonburi still under harsh coronavirus restrictions as a “deep red” maximum and strict control area, there’s little chance for restaurateurs to earn a profit.


Somchai, owner of the Chabu restaurant on Soi Khopai, said that the shortening of the night-time curfew makes no difference in profitability. Any restaurant still operating is doing so just to break even, he said.


After a year and a half, the economic situation continues to deteriorate.









