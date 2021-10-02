Driver hurt as big rigs collide outside Pattaya

One person was injured when two tractor-trailers collided outside Pattaya.

Kacha Boonkamol, 47, had to be cut out of the cab of his Chonburi-registered 18-wheeler on Highway 36 in Pong Subdistrict. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries to both legs.







Suwan Tanonwong, the 51-year-old driver of the Rayong-registered big rig that was hit. admitted that he cut off Suwan by abruptly changing lanes in front of the other freight hauler.

Kacha’s story aligned with Suwan’s, saying he couldn’t brake in time after being cut off.



























