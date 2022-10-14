Thais commemorate King Rama IX’s passing anniversary

People across the Kingdom of Thailand took part in various activities to mark the passing of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Oct 13).

Chiang Mai residents gave alms to 89 monks, commemorating the occasion. Later in the day, the provincial administration held a wreath-laying ceremony at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center.







Donned in yellow which is the color of the late King’s birthday (Monday), Bueng Kan people held merit-making activities dedicated to the late monarch. Among the activities was an alms giving ceremony for 89 Buddhist monks.

A similar event was also held in Chanthaburi’s city hall. A portion of items donated at the event will be delivered to flood-affected people in the central and northeastern regions.







Meanwhile, in the southern province of Yala, more than 100 residents joined a special marathon. The 9.99-kilometer race took place in the capital district as participants remembered and cherished the benevolence and kind-heartedness of the ninth monarch of the Chakri Dynasty.

































