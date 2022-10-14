Statue of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great unveiled at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok

Their Majesties the King and Queen have inaugurated a statue of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok. The unveiling of the statue coincides with the 6th anniversary of His Majesty the Late King’s passing.

Their Majesties were accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati and Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. Together, they traveled to King Rama IX Memorial Park and unveiled the statue of His Late Majesty.







The statue was commissioned by His Majesty King Rama X to commemorate the deeds of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, King Rama IX. The statue serves as a reminder of Thailand’s gratitude toward His Late Majesty for his dedication to his subjects throughout his 70-year reign.

Members of the public who observed the unveiling of the statue were dressed in light-colored or yellow shirts. They gathered in large numbers at the park to receive Their Majesties the King and Queen. The visitors also enjoyed food offerings from the royally sponsored kitchen set up at the park as well as musical performances. (NNT)

































