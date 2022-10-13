449 police, soldiers make show of force in Pattaya

More than 400 police officers and soldiers were dispatched across Pattaya in a show of force on the eve of the long holiday weekend.

New Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong sent the 449 officers on their way to serve and protect at Bali Hai Pier Oct. 12.

Among the contingent of officers were police from Pattaya and Provincial Police Region 2, the 14th Military Circle, Banglamung District, Internal Security Operations Command, Narcotics Control Office Region 2, Marine Police and police volunteers.







Officers spread out around Walking Street, checking bars and clubs for drugs, guns and minors before moving to other high-profile tourist areas.

The showy exercise is done several times a year to demonstrate to the public and tourists that police are on the job.





































