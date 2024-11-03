Thailand’s UNHCR-commended progress on statelessness reduction opens doors for ethnic minorities

BANGKOK, Thailand – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has commended Thailand’s progress in reducing statelessness, recognizing this as a significant achievement for the country.

The Thai government’s recent actions, including a Cabinet-approved proposal from the National Security Council (NSC) to simplify the nationality application process, have substantially reduced the number of stateless individuals. By addressing statelessness, Thailand is creating pathways to education and employment for thousands, establishing itself as a leader in humanitarian action on both regional and global levels.



In line with these efforts, the Ministries of Interior and Justice recently launched a mobile registration service to address citizenship issues for the ethnic Moken community in Ranong province. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s policy of providing equal opportunities and a better quality of life for all Thai citizens, focusing on underserved communities. The government has also implemented advanced data management systems to more effectively monitor registered individuals, minimizing security risks associated with undocumented residents.

Thailand’s nationality policies are limited to eligible groups with established ties to the country, such as registered ethnic minorities and their descendants. A recent Cabinet resolution allows approximately 350,000 ethnic minorities previously registered as residents, along with their children—totaling over 400,000 individuals—to apply for citizenship. However, these individuals will not receive political rights, such as the ability to vote or run for office.







The streamlined nationality procedures enable stateless individuals to participate legally in Thailand’s economy through employment, business ownership, and investment, supporting economic growth. The government has clarified that these policies exclude illegal migrants and unauthorized individuals, with thorough background checks and data tracking to be applied to all applicants. The Ministry of Interior is expected to release formal details of the application process within the next 30 to 60 days. (NNT)





































