Heavy rains expected in Phang Nga, Krabi, Phuket and provinces in southern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather alert for upper and southern Thailand, with variable weather and heavy rain expected from November 3 to 6. The agency warns of cooler temperatures and strong winds in northern regions as a high-pressure system from China moves across upper Thailand, the upper southern region, and the South China Sea. Temperatures in the North are anticipated to drop by 1–2 degrees Celsius, with cool to cold conditions expected on mountain peaks and highlands, especially in the mornings.



At the same time, a monsoon trough, stretching across central and lower southern Thailand on November 3 and 4, is expected to intensify weather conditions. Moderate northeasterly winds are also affecting the upper Gulf of Thailand and the upper southern region, leading to widespread heavy rain in parts of the South.

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected on November 3–4 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi. These conditions may increase the risk of localized flooding and disruptions in affected areas.







From November 5–6, additional provinces, including Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, and Phuket, with continued heavy rains expected in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, and Krabi, are likely to face downpours.

Residents in these areas are advised to stay updated on conditions and be prepared for potential weather-related impacts.





































