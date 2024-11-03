Gov’t coalition leaders set to discuss constitutional amendments and Thai-Cambodian maritime agreement on Monday

BANGKOK, Thailand – Key leaders of the ruling coalition are scheduled to meet on November 4 to discuss government operations and address pressing issues, including constitutional amendments and the Thai-Cambodian maritime agreement (MOU 44).

According to reports from the Government House, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai has called for this monthly meeting to update the coalition parties on various matters, including progress and proposals each party wishes to raise. The meeting is set for 1:30 PM.







Attention is particularly focused on whether the discussions will include the MOU regarding overlapping maritime areas after Cambodia recently marked a border line over Thailand’s Koh Kut. There are also concerns regarding the timeline and potential obstacles in amending the constitution.

Sources indicate that this meeting is a routine gathering for updates and general discussions, and the topics will largely depend on what each party leader chooses to present. Despite the surrounding controversies, officials maintain that Koh Kut remains Thai territory as per the Siam-France treaty, and any additional topics will be addressed as they arise during the meeting. (TNA)





































