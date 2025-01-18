Thailand’s top visitor markets in January – China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand reportedly welcomed over 1.3 million international tourists between January 1 and January 12, a 19.89% increase compared to the same period last year. According to the government, the surge generated 66.089 billion baht in tourism revenue. The top visitor markets included China, Malaysia, Russia, South Korea, and India, with China contributing over 205,000 tourists during the two weeks.







Short-haul markets, particularly China, experienced 35.76% growth in arrivals due to improved safety measures and streamlined visa procedures. Long-haul markets, such as France and the United Kingdom, also showed steady growth. Between January 6 and January 12, Thailand recorded 813,594 arrivals, averaging 116,228 tourists daily, a weekly increase of 11.52%.

Projections for the Chinese New Year period, running from January 24 to February 2, estimate 1.35 million international arrivals and 40.66 billion baht in revenue, a 10% increase from last year.



Chinese tourists are expected to reach 287,000 during this time, contributing 8.8 billion baht in revenue, a 9% rise. Domestic tourism is anticipated to generate 6.3 billion baht, up 15%.

With the Chinese New Year approaching, the influx of visitors is expected to support Thailand’s tourism recovery and generate economic benefits for the international and domestic travel sectors. (NNT)

































