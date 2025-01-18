Celebrate 50 Years of Thai-Chinese Friendship at Yaowarat Road, CentralWorld, and destinations nationwide

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, held a press launch for the Chinese New Year 2025 celebrations at Yaowarat Road, CentralWorld, and regional destinations nationwide. This year marks a historic milestone as Thailand and the People’s Republic of China celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and a thriving cultural partnership.

Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, stated: “This year’s Chinese New Year celebrations in Thailand are particularly special as we commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and the People’s Republic of China. Our celebrations reflect not only the vibrant traditions of Chinese New Year but also Thailand’s commitment to showcasing its cultural charm, in line with the ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025’ strategy.”

This year’s celebrations are especially meaningful in the era of visa-free travel between China and Thailand, which deepens cooperation and cultural exchange, fostering closer ties and creating opportunities for the people of both nations to connect as if they are part of one family.







H.E. Mr. Han Zhiqiang, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, remarked: “This significant 50th-anniversary milestone underscores the enduring friendship and shared cultural heritage between our nations. Since 2004, our two countries have collaborated to organise Chinese New Year celebrations in Thailand, which are the longest-running, most prestigious, and largest of their kind outside of the People’s Republic of China.”

TAT is organising events at Bangkok’s iconic Chinatown (Yaowarat Road) and CentralWorld, while supporting celebrations at regional hotspots nationwide. A dazzling array of events includes cultural performances, culinary showcases, artistic demonstrations, and special live concerts designed to highlight the rich heritage of Thai-Chinese communities.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, added: “For the 2025 Chinese New Year, TAT has partnered with key stakeholders to organise captivating light displays and a cultural showcase in Yaowarat, along with the annual Blessing Ceremony, performances, and demonstrations at centralwOrld. We are also supporting vibrant regional celebrations in provinces like Suphan Buri, Songkhla, and Nakhon Sawan to highlight Thailand’s unique cultural charm nationwide.”



A Glimpse into the Celebrations

Yaowarat Road, Bangkok (19 January–9 February):

A stunning lighting installation themed “Ignite Your Senses: Embrace Our Two Cultures” will illuminate Chinatown, with the opening ceremony set for 19 January at 19:30 Hrs. at The Chinatown Gate. The celebrations include a showcase marking 50 years of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations on 29–30 January. The grand highlight is the live broadcast of the opening ceremony on 29 January, presided over by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, featuring cultural performances by Chinese and Thai-Chinese artists.

CentralWorld, Bangkok (28 January–2 February):

The celebrations feature a blessing ceremony between Thailand and China on 28 January, followed by cultural exchange performances and shows by three performing arts troupes from China, representing Xinjiang, Zhejiang, and Yunnan. Visitors can enjoy hands-on cultural demonstrations such as lantern crafting, Chinese calligraphy, and clay sculpting, alongside a vibrant food market and live performances by renowned Thai-Chinese artists throughout the festival.









Regional Highlights:

In Suphan Buri, the Suphan Buri Chinese New Year (29–30 January) at the Dragon Descendants Museum will feature cultural performances, live music, stage shows, and a bustling marketplace.

Hat Yai, Songkhla (28 January–2 February), will host celebrations at Srinakorn Foundation School, Thepsongkroh and Chi Uthit Roads, showcasing a 500-drone light show, decorative lighting, illuminated sculptures, a Guanyin shrine, cultural performances, a parade, and a lively marketplace.

In Nakhon Sawan, the Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year Parade (22 January–2 February) at the Chao Phraya River Origin Area will include vibrant parades, Chinese-style decorations, cultural performances with light and sound displays, and a bustling marketplace.







Tourist Police Bolster Safety Measures for Chinese New Year

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pheuak-um, Commissioner of the Tourist Police, highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring safety during the Chinese New Year celebrations: “The Royal Thai Government and the Royal Thai Police have instructed strict safety measures for the Chinese New Year 2025, especially in high-traffic areas. The Tourist Police Bureau has implemented a range of initiatives to enhance tourist safety, including establishing the Tourist Safety Operations Center (TSOC), collaborating with local police across the nation, and the Strong Tourism Community program, which integrates public-private partnerships to safeguard key tourist destinations.”

The Tourist Police are also leveraging advanced technologies, such as AI-powered surveillance cameras linked to a warrant database and the Thailand Tourist Police Application (TTPB-APP), which features SOS and GPS-enabled location sharing for rapid assistance. With multilingual support through the 1155 call centre and One Stop Service enhancements, the Tourist Police ensure that tourists from China can enjoy a safe and worry-free Chinese New Year experience.







Tourism Projections

TAT forecasts that during the Chinese New Year 2025, Thailand will generate an estimated 40.36–40.66 billion Baht in tourism revenue, reflecting a 9–10% growth compared to the same period last year. International markets are projected to account for 1.34–1.35 million arrivals, generating 34.06–34.36 billion Baht, led by visitors from East Asia. The Chinese market is expected to contribute 8.5–8.8 billion Baht in revenue from 277,000–287,000 visitors, representing a 3–7% year-over-year increase. Additional contributions are anticipated from Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and ethnic Chinese communities in Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia. Domestic travel will account for 2.2 million trips, generating approximately 6.3 billion Baht. (TAT)

































