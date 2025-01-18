Health advisory issued as temperatures continue to drop across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Public Health has issued a health advisory as temperatures continue to drop across Thailand, with the North and Northeast experiencing particularly cold conditions. Freezing weather has been reported in mountainous areas, with frost expected on higher peaks, posing risks to residents and tourists alike.







The government has warned against the misconception that alcohol can keep the body warm, as it increases heat loss and raises the risk of hypothermia, which can be fatal. Residents are advised to stay warm by wearing layered clothing, consuming nutritious meals, and drinking warm beverages. The Thai Meteorological Department predicts that cold temperatures, along with strong winds and fog in some areas, will persist in the northern and northeastern regions until at least January 18. The cold season is expected to continue until the end of January.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued safety guidelines for winter travelers, urging them to plan their routes carefully, pack appropriate clothing, and avoid risky behaviors such as camping near water or consuming alcohol to stay warm.



In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has warned about the potential spread of foot-and-mouth disease among livestock, particularly cattle and buffalo, during the cold season. Farmers are advised to maintain biosecurity measures, regularly disinfect animal enclosures, and refrain from importing livestock from outbreak areas. Any unusual illnesses or deaths in livestock should be reported to local officials or through the Department of Livestock Development’s hotline or mobile application.

Residents are encouraged to follow official guidance and take necessary precautions as colder weather continues to impact large parts of the country. (NNT)

































