Thailand’s Sheikul Islam Office approves resumption of prayers at mosques

The Sheikul Islam Office (SIO) in Thailand has approved the resumption of prayers at mosques in communities where at least 70% of population aged 18 or over are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The SIO issued a statement saying it now allows prayers at mosques in communities where provincial Islamic committees and provincial governors jointly decide to ease restrictions on religious activities.







The office requires Islamic committee members at mosques and worshippers to have been vaccinated at least once. Prayer time is limited to 30 minutes and Friday prayers to no more than 45 minutes.

According to the SIO, attendees must strictly abide by public health measures and the SIO announcement. They are required to have their body temperature checked before entering the mosque, wear a face mask and keep a distance of 1.5-2 meters between each row during prayer. Hand sanitizing gel must be readily available. (NNT)

























