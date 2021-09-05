Barber shops and hair salons in Bangkok shopping malls now open

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has allowed barber shops and hair salons in shopping malls to reopen.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said some of the restrictions on barber shops and hair salons, located in department stores and similar venues, can now be eased. However, the businesses are still required to limit their service hours to two hours per client and appointments must be made in advance.







The announcement, effective until September 30th initially, is in line with the easing of restrictions approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) operation center and approved by the BMA’s communicable disease committee.

Previously, the BMA allowed salons in complexes or community malls to open for customers who book in advance, until the end of this month, after the CCSA announced that salons in specific places can reopen with conditions. (NNT)

























