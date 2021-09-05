Bangkok launches new round of registration for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is planning to launch a new round of registration for COVID-19 jabs via its ‘Thai Ruam Jai’ website, if it has enough doses available.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said second jabs are currently being provided to Bangkok residents at 25 vaccination stations across the city. These vaccination venues, set up jointly by the BMA and Thai Chamber of Commerce, will be in service until November 20th.







He said, once the administration of second jabs is completed, the BMA will check to see how many doses are remaining. If there are any left, it will launch a new round of registrations immediately, the governor added.

From June 7th to August 21st, 1,361,511 people in Greater Bangkok received their first AstraZeneca jab. Of those, 1,045,219 were aged between 18 and 59, while 316,292 were seniors or people with chronic conditions. From August 30th to September 1st, 79,567 people in Greater Bangkok received their second AstraZeneca jab. (NNT)

























