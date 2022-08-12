Thailand’s rice export jumps 56.6% in the first half of 2022

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, in the first half of 2022 (1 January – 30 June 2022), Thailand exported 3,507,020 tons of rice, valued at 60,932.3 million baht, which includes primarily white rice, parboiled rice, and jasmine rice.

Rice exports increased 56.6% in comparison with the first half of 2021.







If Thailand can maintain the export quantity of more than 600,000 tons per month, that would give Thailand an annual total of 7 million tons, and it is expected to be the world’s second-largest rice exporter this year.

Other countries that are expected to increase their rice exports are Australia, Myanmar, Cambodia, the European Union, Paraguay, and Uruguay. (PRD)

































