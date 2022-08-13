17-year-old girl 18th fatality in Mountain B pub Inferno in Sattahip

Siriwan Wongsukh, 17, another victim who was injured in the August 5th fatal fire at the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district, Chonburi, pronounced dead yesterday (Friday Aug 12) at the Thammasat University Hospital, bringing the death toll to 18.

Siriwan had been on life-support since she was admitted to the hospital after the fire.







Doctors had to amputate her right leg due to blood poisoning. She also suffered from pulmonary oedema, sadly succumbed to her injuries last night.

Reportedly some of the severely-burned victims are still on ventilators in hospital.

Recently the pub’s owner has been charged with, among other offences, negligence causing the deaths of other people. He is now on bail of 300,000 baht.







Representative of the pub’s owner explained to police that there were three fire exits, but they were all locked from the outside and the only entry-exit location was only at the front access.

































