Outstanding teachers from 14 countries to receive Princess Maha Chakri Award

The Princess Maha Chakri Award Foundation Committee has decided to add three more countries in the process of selecting outstanding teachers as recipients of the Princess Maha Chakri Award, bringing the total number of countries to 14.

The decision was made on 22 April 2024 at a meeting of the committee, chaired by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Previously, recipients of the Princess Maha Chakri Award came from 11 countries, namely Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam.







The three new countries to be included are Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Mongolia. Starting from the presentation of the Princess Maha Chakri Award 2025, altogether 14 outstanding teachers from 14 countries will receive the award. Only one person can be nominated by each country.

The presentation of the Princess Maha Chakri Award 2025 will be the sixth of its kind. The first one took place in 2015 in commemoration of the 60th birthday anniversary of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.









The award was established to honor Her Royal Highness for her outstanding achievements in the fields of education and the development of people’s quality of life, especially for the disadvantaged.

It is also intended to honor highly dedicated teachers whose accomplishments have made significant contributions to education and human development and who deserve international recognition. (PRD)







































