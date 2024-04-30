First batch of cadmium waste from Samut Sakhon, Bangkok arrives in Tak

The first batch of cadmium tailings from Samut Sakhon and Bangkok has arrived in its original place in Tak Province but there is an order to temporarily halt the transportation process after encountering issues during the transfer.

A convoy of cadmium waste trucks travelling from Samut Sakhon and Bangkok has arrived at the storage facility in Muang District, Tak Province.

Upon arrival this morning, the trucks were weighed, and preparations were made to safely unload and store all the cadmium waste before the burial in the disposal pits.







Officials from various agencies, including the Department of Industrial Works and the Tak Province Department of Natural Resources and Environment, supervised the process.

However, the permanent secretary for industry issued an order to temporarily halt the transportation process after encountering problems.

While unloading the waste from the trucks, the lifting chain has broken, leading to the suspension of the transportation process until the issue is resolved. The aim is to prevent any disruption to the entire process and ensure safety.







Today, there will be a meeting to devise a new plan for unloading the cadmium waste from the trucks, involving relevant agencies.

Yesterday’s transportation summary includes a total of 179 bags, weighing a combined 254.36 tons. From Samut Sakhon, there were four trucks carrying 80 bags and weighing 112.61 tons. Additionally, there were six trucks from Bangkok carrying 99 bags, weighing 141.75 tons.









Out of an estimated total of 13,000 tons of cadmium waste dug up from a landfill in Tak, approximately 12,420 tons was found at warehouses in recent seizures in Samut Sakhon and Chonburi and Bangkok.

Investigations are ongoing to determine permissions obtained to exhume cadmium tailings from the landfill, owners involved.

It is estimated that the entire process to moving cadmium tailings back to its original place for permanent burial will be completed by June 17. (TNA)





































