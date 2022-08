Thailand’s Priorities in APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting Aug 26

Thailand, as Chair of APEC Policy Partnership on Food Security (PPFS), will hold the Food Security Ministerial Meeting on 26 August 2022 (Virtual) in PrachuapKhiri Khan

Thailand’s Priorities

– 3S farming & food policy: Food Safety / Food Security / Food Sustainability

– BCG Model to promote sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural products and to develop agriculture in three facets: High Efficiency / High Quality Standard / High Income

– APEC Food Security Roadmap toward 2030 Implementation Plan

– Digitalization and Innovation

– Productivity, Inclusivity, and Sustainability

– Public-Private Partnerships

– Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-based goals







Thailand’s Achievements in Food Security

– Thailand’s Food Management Action Plan

– Strengthen food security

– Quality and sufficient food

– Trade and export support

– Highlighting Thai food’s uniqueness, delicious flavors, and variety, to attract tourists

– Promoting eco-friendly agriculture

– Practice hard to ensure sustainability

– Value-added

– Building foreigners’ trust

