Bangkok ‘Yellow Line’ to resume full operations after safety reviews

The Yellow Line monorail in Bangkok is set to resume full operations in May following a series of safety inspections mandated by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) after an incident in March.

According to MRTA Acting Governor Witthaya Phanmongkol, the incident, which involved the detachment of parts of the track’s conductor rail, led to damage to vehicles below and disrupted the rail’s electrical systems between Kalantan and Si Udom stations.







Since the incident, the monorail has been running on a limited schedule, particularly between Hua Mak and Si Iam stations, where the damage was most severe, forcing trains to use a single track. The shortage of necessary parts initially hindered repair efforts, but Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co., Ltd. (EBM), which operates the line, has since acquired the needed components. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of May.









In response to the disruption, EBM has temporarily reduced fares by 20% to alleviate passengers’ inconvenience, leading to a drop in ridership from 40,000 to 32,268 passengers per day.

Currently, trains run every five minutes during rush hour and every 10 minutes during off-peak times on the Lat Phrao-Hua Mak and Si Iam-Samrong sections. However, the frequency is extended to every 25 minutes between Hua Mak and Si Iam stations due to the ongoing single-track operation. (MFA)





































