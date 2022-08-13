APEC Tourism Ministerial Forum in Bangkok from August 14-20

Thailand, as the host of APEC 2022, is ready to host the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting

and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting in Bangkok from 14-20 August, 2022. The meetings will be held with a 'Low-carbon' approach under the concept of 'Regenerative Tourism' that promotes sustainable recovery post-pandemic.







The APEC Tourism Ministerial Forum main focus will be on how tourism and all related sectors can be a key driver for positive changes and give back to society, the environment, and local economy.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, confirmed the readiness of the 11th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting, and also extended a warm welcome to the ministers and officials from the APEC member economies.

#APECTOURISM2022 #APEC2022THAILAND #AmazingThailand (TAT)






































