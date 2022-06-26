Thailand’s NHSO to hold live hearing for opinions and suggestions from users

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is expected to go live on its Facebook page at the end of this month to listen to opinions and suggestions from users of the universal healthcare coverage scheme.

DrJetsada Chokdamrongsuk, chairman of the NHSO subcommittee on public communications, said the office will hold an online public hearing on its official Facebook page at the end of June. Members under the universal health care program, or gold card holders, are invited to share their opinions and ideas with the NHSO during the live program.







Dr Jetsada said the online event follows public hearings held nationwide by the NHSO to receive input from service providers and users of the program. The NHSO will summarize these suggestions and propose them at the next NHSO board meeting to implement efficient and effective public measures.



The online event will also have a seminar on the topic of providing different viewpoints on developing a sustainable universal healthcare coverage system, with representatives from service providers, administrators and the local community to offer their perspectives.

The live public hearing will take place on June 30 from 1 PM to 3:30 PM on the NHSO’s official Facebook page.(NNT)

































