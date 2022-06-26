Thailand to host 51st UNAIDS PCB meeting in Chiang Rai this December

Thailand has been chosen as host nation for the next United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS Program Coordinating Board (UNAIDS PCB) meeting, owing to its successful track record in HIV prevention.







The kingdom will host the 51st UNAIDS PCB meeting with the support of member nations, non-governmental organizations and co-sponsors. The decision was made at the 50th UNAIDS PCB meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, which was attended by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The 51st UNAIDS PCB meeting will take place in December of this year.



Thailand will be highlighting its HIV prevention and treatment programs under the nation’s health security scheme, equitable access to integrated preventative and inclusive treatments, and the non-discriminatory and non-labeling approach for HIV patients.

Minister Anutin proposed Chiang Rai as the host province because it offers beautiful winter scenery as well as several must-visit attractions.(NNT)

































