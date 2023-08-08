Thailand’s multi-language web portal “SAWASDEE THAILAND” launched

Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department (PRD) recently launched a multilingual web portal called “SAWASDEE THAILAND.” It can be accessed via the www.thailand.go.th website.

The website offers crucial information to support decision-making in investment, business, and social undertakings and is intended to be a trustworthy information source for both foreigners and Thai people.







In addition, the website serves as a primary hub for news and public relations, according to Sudruetai Lertkasem, PRD’s Deputy Director-General. It combines a number of ministerial duties, including those related to technology, public health, education, immigration, and tourism. The web portal is available in Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese, and German.

All devices can access Thailand.go.th, which offers entertaining features, news stories, infographics, and basic information on Thailand. It also intends to help Thailand 4.0, a reform program that not only increases public sector efficiency but also promotes a favorable view of the nation. (PRD)

















