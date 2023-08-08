Pheu Thai PM candidate sues Chuvit over tax evasion allegations

Former real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin, who is one of Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate has his lawyer file a defamation lawsuit against Chuvit Kamolvisit, demanding 500 million baht in damages after the latter claimed that he had involved in in tax evasion on land purchases of the real estate company, Sansiri.

Earlier today, his lawyer Mr. Winyat Chartmontri filed a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Chuvit at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road. The lawsuit accuses Mr. Chuvit of making defamatory statements through advertisements.

Mr. Chuvit had earlier revealed information alleging that Mr. Srettha was involved in tax evasion on land purchases by Sansiri during the time he was the chief executive of the company. (TNA)

















