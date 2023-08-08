More body parts likely linked to murder of Colombian surgeon found on Phangan beach

A Spanish chef reenacted a murder of a Colombian surgeon as additional body parts were washed up on the beach.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Jeronimo, a well-known chef in Spain and the son of a famous Spanish celebrity, is accused of committing the murder of 44-year-old Dr. Edwin Miguel, a Colombian gender reassignment surgeon, at a hotel room on Phangan Island, Surat Thani on the night of August 2. The suspect allegedly dismembered the body and disposed of some parts in the sea off Salad Beach, while other remains were found in a garbage dump at the Ko Pha-ngan Municipality waste separation facility on August 3.







The police on Sunday took the suspect to the crime scene for re-enactment. Starting from the room where the incident occurred, he went to buy equipment at a convenience store and disposed of body parts in a garbage bin and in the sea using a kayak.

In the latest development, local residents informed the police that a black bag had washed up on Salad Beach, containing human body parts, including a head and arms, believed to belong to Dr. Edwin, according to Daniel’s confession.

The authorities coordinated with the Forensics Division 8 to examine the discovered body parts. (TNA)

















