Thailand chairs 3rd Meeting of the Eminent Persons’ Group on the Future Directions of BIMSTEC

H.E. Mr. Soonthoorn Chaiyindeepum, Eminent Person from Thailand, chaired the Third Meeting of the Eminent Persons’ Group on the Future Directions of BIMSTEC at the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to promote effective BIMSTEC cooperation and facilitate coordination within BIMSTEC on 12-13 May 2024.

The meeting aimed to strengthen cooperation under BIMSTEC, such as the alignment of the recommendation on the future road map of BIMSTEC with the 2030 Agenda for the Sustainable Development Goals, and BIMSTEC Sectoral Cooperation; namely, Agriculture and Food Security Sector, People-to-People Contact Sector, and Connectivity Sector.







In addition, the Eminent Persons also held a meeting with the BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee (BPWC), through video conference, to consolidate possible recommendations, such as facilitating the coordination of work plan between the BIMSTEC Secretariat and Member States. Ms. Rujikorn Saengchantr, Acting Director-General, Department of International Economic Affairs, also participated in the meeting as the BPWC chair. (MFA)





































