Thailand’s foreign tourism market expected to grow by 20% in last four months

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) predicts a 20% increase in the foreign tourism market in the last four months of 2024, with an estimated 12,226,500 international tourists. This represents a 29% rise from the same period in 2023, representing 97% of the annual revenue goal of USD 19.68 billion. The majority of tourists will come from key Asian markets, followed by Europe and South Asia. The top 10 countries with the most tourists visiting Thailand include China, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Russia, Laos, Singapore, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.







For 2024, TAT expects 35.99 million foreign tourists, a 28% increase, meeting the target of at least 35 million. They projected a tourism revenue of approximately USD 53.14 billion, up 32% from the previous year. Positive factors for Thailand’s tourism include the Ease of Traveling policy, which relaxes visa requirements and extends stays, and the seat capacity on international routes reaching 46 million, recovering 82% of the 2019 pre-COVID level.

However, challenges such as aggressive market promotions, economic uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts, and natural disasters and terrorism threats may impact tourism. Domestic tourism is expected to meet predictions, supported by government economic stimulus measures, tourism events, and soft power tourism. (PRD)





































