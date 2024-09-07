Bangkok conducts intensive annual disaster prevention and mitigation drill

BANGKOK, Thailand – Dr. Wantanee Watthana, the Permanent Secretary of Bangkok, presided over the opening of the city’s annual Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Drill at Thani Nopparat Building, Bangkok City Hall 2 (Din Daeng) on September 7. The drill involved representatives from various agencies, heads of departments, and officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, simulating an emergency response.



This year’s drill featured a scenario where a fire broke out due to an electric vehicle (EV), leading to explosions involving nearby parked cars at the underground parking lot of Irawat Pattana Building, Bangkok City Hall 2. The objective was to ensure that all participants practiced their roles effectively, as they would in a real disaster situation.

Dr. Wantanee emphasized the importance of realistic execution and gathering detailed data from each point of the operation. The goal is to review the exercise thoroughly, address any gaps, and ensure all personnel are fully prepared to respond quickly, confidently, and in coordination with other relevant agencies in case of a real emergency.













































