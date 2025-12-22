Krungsri Survey shows rising financial literacy among Thais, but long-term planning still a challenge

PATTAYA, Thailand – A survey conducted by Krungsri (Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited and its group companies) indicates that financial literacy among Thai people continues to improve, reflecting growing awareness of the importance of financial stability as a foundation for sustainable living.

According to Krungsri Research’s Saving Behavior Survey: Decoding the Saving Habits of Thai Consumers 2025, the average financial literacy score of Thais reached 71.4 percent, rising from 67.4 percent in 2020 and exceeding the OECD average of 60.5 percent. The survey measures financial literacy across financial knowledge, financial behavior, and financial attitudes, with results showing better understanding of interest rates and financial risks, stronger discipline in budgeting and saving, and consistently positive attitudes toward financial planning.

The findings show that 87.5 percent of Thai households save part of their income, mainly in low-risk forms such as cash or savings deposits. About 60 percent of respondents save or invest regularly each month, typically setting aside 20 to 30 percent of their income, in line with recommendations from the Bank of Thailand. Debt management remains a priority, as 38 percent of respondents choose to repay debts first when receiving income, reflecting increased awareness of financial responsibility. While 61.1 percent of the population has a retirement plan and has started saving toward it, only 15.7 percent can fully follow their plans, indicating challenges with long-term financial execution.



The survey also highlights differences in financial priorities across generations. Gen Z, aged 20 to 30, tends to begin financial planning early, often earning income from multiple sources while focusing on emergency savings, self-development, and work-life balance. Gen Y, aged 30 to 40, emphasizes family security and long-term assets, such as housing, insurance coverage, and structured retirement planning. Gen X, aged 40 to 55, focuses on reducing debt and strengthening retirement preparedness while supporting both children and aging parents. Baby Boomers, aged 60 and above, prioritize wealth preservation and healthcare expenses to ensure financial security throughout extended retirement years.





Krungsri Research notes that sustainability is increasingly viewed beyond environmental concerns, extending to economic and social stability at the household level. Financial security is seen as a key factor enabling individuals to manage uncertainty, demographic change, and long-term well-being. The survey suggests that while financial awareness among Thais continues to improve, strengthening long-term planning and consistent financial behavior remains essential to support sustainable living across all generations. (NNT)



































