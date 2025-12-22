Tourists linger longer on Pattaya Beach under cooler skies

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya and the eastern region are experiencing cooler morning temperatures, according to the Thai Meteorological Department, as a high-pressure system continues to influence weather conditions across upper Thailand.

The department said the eastern region, including Pattaya, is seeing cool mornings with generally clear conditions, while daytime temperatures remain warm. For the eastern seaboard, temperatures are expected to range between 18–24°C in the morning and rise to 32–35°C during the day. Northeasterly winds of 15–30 km/h are affecting coastal areas, with sea waves around 1 metre high.







Upper Thailand remains under the influence of cool air masses, bringing cold to very cold weather to the North, where some mountaintops are experiencing frost. The Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the upper South are also seeing cooler conditions in the early hours.

In the South, rainfall is generally limited, though isolated thunderstorms may occur in parts of the lower southern region. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, sea conditions remain moderate, with waves reaching 1–2 metres, and exceeding 2 metres in areas affected by thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing during stormy conditions.



The Meteorological Department also noted moderate levels of dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand due to limited air circulation.

Residents and visitors in Pattaya are advised to enjoy the cooler mornings while remaining cautious when travelling at sea, particularly during periods of stronger winds.



































