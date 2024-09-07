Wild elephant tramples local resident to death in Nakhon Nayok

NAKHON NAYOK, Thailand – A wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park fatally trampled a local resident after being startled by a flashlight in Sarika Subdistrict, Nakhon Nayok, Sept 7. The incident occurred when 58-year-old Nikom, a local villager, used a flashlight to spot the elephant outside his home. Villagers reported that this particular young elephant reacts aggressively to bright lights and will charge when illuminated. Unfortunately, Nikom succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.

Rescue workers were alerted to the scene in Moo 3, Sarika Subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Nayok District, where they found Nikom lying unconscious with severe injuries, including a torn right shin, deep scrapes along his back, and lacerations on his face. Blood was found at the scene.



According to witnesses, the elephant was initially spotted by Nikom and another villager. When Nikom shined his flashlight at the animal, the elephant charged. The two men tried to run, but Nikom tripped and was attacked by the elephant.

Villagers and park rangers noted that the elephant had been seen near the village wall earlier. It is believed that Nikom, upon seeing the elephant, opened his door to take a photo and shined his flashlight, provoking the attack. This elephant is known to roam the area and has a history of chasing villagers. The elephant was also seen near Wat Tham Sarika twice that evening.







Khao Yai National Park officials, along with a local elephant monitoring team, tracked the animal and found it near Wat Tumnak, about 800 meters from the incident. They managed to drive the elephant back toward the park, away from the village.

Nikom was rushed to Nakhon Nayok Hospital, but he succumbed to internal injuries, including abdominal bleeding and a head wound. His body was sent for an autopsy at Ongkharak Hospital, and will later be returned to his family for funeral rites at Wat Tumnak in Sarika Subdistrict. (TNA)





































