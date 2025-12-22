Border tensions not yet hitting Pattaya, but image concerns and strong baht worry tourism sector

PATTAYA, Thailand — The president of the Chonburi Tourism Federation, Thanet Supornsaharangsri, says recent tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border have not directly impacted Pattaya’s tourism sector, but warns that broader security perceptions and a strong Thai baht are weighing on visitor confidence and spending.

Speaking to reporters, the federation chief said Pattaya remains unaffected on the ground, unlike border provinces such as Chanthaburi and Trat, where accommodation bookings have reportedly been cancelled almost entirely, particularly in key destinations such as Koh Chang.







Some tour operators have redirected travellers away from border areas to Pattaya instead. However, he cautioned that foreign tourists often view Thailand as a single destination, relying on international media coverage rather than local geography. As a result, news related to security concerns or discussions about weapon range can negatively influence travel decisions, even when incidents occur far from Pattaya.

Another major concern for the tourism sector is the strength of the Thai baht, which has risen to its highest level in four to five years, appreciating from around 36–37 baht per US dollar to about 31 baht. This has increased travel costs for foreign visitors by an estimated 8–10 percent, particularly affecting long-haul markets such as Europe and Russia, which are traditionally strong during the winter season.



The stronger currency has reduced spending power and overall tourist expenditure, placing additional pressure on tourism-related businesses. Discussions with hotel operators indicate that year-end high-season bookings remain below expectations, with some hotels reporting occupancy rates of under 50 percent for the New Year period, compared with the typical 80–90 percent seen in previous years.

While the number of Chinese tourists has begun to recover following eased travel restrictions, the tourism federation noted that this market alone has not been sufficient to offset declines from other key visitor groups. Some Chinese travellers are also choosing alternative destinations such as South Korea and parts of Europe.

Tourism operators in Pattaya are closely monitoring developments and hope both geopolitical tensions and economic pressures will ease soon, allowing confidence to return and supporting a sustained recovery of the city’s tourism economy.



































