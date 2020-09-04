Thailand’s first security satellite Napa-1 launched

Thailand’s first security satellite, Napa-1, was launched on Arianespace Vega rocket from French Guiana on Thursday.







Napa-1, which is a Thai word meaning sky, was lifted off into the space from Guiana Space Center at 8.51 am Bangkok time.

The Royal Thai Air Force’s satellite was one of the 53 satellites of 13 countries, seven microsatellites and 46 nanosatellites on Flight VV16.

Napa-1 which is a nanosatellite will be put into low earth orbit to observe and survey Thai air space for defense and national security purposes, according to the Royal Thai Air Force.

This satellite will assist natural disaster relief operations, such as detecting bushfires and monitoring water resources to mitigate flooding and drought. (TNA)











