Four Cameroonians, Three Thais arrested over face mask scam

Four Cameroonians and three Thais have been arrested for swindling over 12 million baht in a face mask scam.







The seven suspects have allegedly conspired to operate a fraudulent export company and lured victims in Hong Kong and South Korea to a bogus face mask trade.

In the past two months, the suspects had placed advertisements on many websites.

Pol Lt General Phantana Nutchanat said police seized bogus packages, bank accounts and other items at various locations in the northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham and Kalasin.

The Cameroonians entered Thailand as language teachers before recruiting Thai workers to carry out the fraudulent scheme, he said. (TNA)











