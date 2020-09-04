Thailand allows resumption of in flight services on domestic routes

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced guidelines on resumption of inflight services on domestic routes, as part of its relaxation measures implemented to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).







As of 3 September, 2020, airlines operating domestic flights in Thailand are now allowed to resume their inflight food and beverage services as well as onboard sales. These activities, however, must adhere to the rules and regulations or measures on disease prevention as stipulated by the relevant authorities.



Meanwhile, all domestic flight passengers are required to wear a surgical or cloth mask at all times, except when eating or drinking.











