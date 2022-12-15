Thailand’s EPAC extends LPG price fix in hope of alleviating people’s living cost burden

To keep living costs manageable for the public, the Energy Policy Administration Committee (EPAC) has decided to keep LPG prices unchanged until the end of January. Meanwhile, oil sellers are being asked to retain the marketing margin cap for high-speed diesel until March 31, 2023.

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said the meeting endorsed keeping the refinery price for LPG at 19 baht 98 satang per kilogram. This would keep the retail price at 408 baht per 15-kilogram canister from January 1 to 31, 2023. The move is meant to alleviate people’s living cost burden. Mr. Supattanapong acknowledged the action will increase the Oil Fuel Fund’s burden as LPG prices in the world market remain volatile. On November 29 this year, the LPG price stood at 633.60 USD per tonne. This was equivalent to about 480 baht per 15-kilogram canister.







The EPAC meeting is also asking oil sellers to keep their marketing margin for high-speed diesel from exceeding 1 baht 40 satang per liter. This will be in effect from January 1 to March 31 next year.

Furthermore, the committee approved PTT Plc.’s raise of the NGV price by 1 baht per kilogram. This would elevate the NGV price to 17 baht 59 satang per kilogram, effective December 16. Taxi drivers participating in PTT’s subsidized NGV price scheme will still be able to purchase NGV at 13 baht 62 satang per kilogram. This would be the case at least until March 15 next year. (NNT)





























