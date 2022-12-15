BTS asked to cease debt settlement campaign against Krungthep Thanakom

The Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS), the operator of the Green Line sky train service, has been asked to cease its persistent advertising demanding the settlement of a large debt owed to it by Krungthep Thanakom, the investment arm of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Krungthep Thanakom reportedly owes BTS 40 billion baht for operational and maintenance costs and for installing electrical and mechanical systems for the extensions between Mor Chit and Khu Khot in Pathum Thani and between Bearing and Keha in Samut Prakan.







Assistant Professor Dr. Prasaeng Mongkolsiri, President of Krungthep Thanakom, stated that such publicity could result in a misunderstanding among the public about Krungthep Thanakom and the BMA’s actions, as well as influence investors’ decisions in the Thai stock market.

Although the court denied Krungthep Thanakom’s request to submit additional evidence for the case, Dr. Prasaeng stated that the company continues to make every effort to quickly resolve the matter.







On September 7th, the court ruled in favor of BTS and ordered Krungthep Thanakom to pay BTS the remaining balance. Krungthep Thanakom has appealed the ruling to the Supreme Administrative Court, and the case is still pending.

In addition to the court proceedings pertaining to the service fees owed to BTS, the Krungthep Thanakom president stated that the company had also established a committee, led by a former president of the Appeals Court, to specifically review the contract for the electrical and mechanical systems.

Dr. Praseang added that more information on the case should soon be available, urging BTS and the general public to remain patient. (NNT)





























