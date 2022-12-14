Pattaya community helps YWCA keep promise to educate children

The YWCA Bangkok-Pattaya Chapter organized a fund raising charity dinner at the Thai Garden Resort on December 2, 2002.

The event was presided over by Pattaya mayor Poramet Ngampichet and city officials, along with representatives from many charity and service organisations in the area, including Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs and PILC to mention but just a few, supported by members of the business community and local and expat residents.







Nittaya Patimasongkroh spoke to the audience saying, “The YWCA Bangkok Pattaya Center is a Christian organization, whose main objectives are to help needy and underprivileged children and woman in our communities.

The YWCA Warm and Happy Family Project initiated in 1990, is an ongoing program to provide education through scholarships to children in Pattaya schools and elementary educational institutions in Zone 3 of Chonburi Province.

“The main source of funds comes from generous donors in both the private and public sectors in Pattaya and around the country who have continued to raise funds for this purpose up to this very day.







Nittaya went on to say, “The YWCA Bangkok Pattaya Centre is also very active in the “Protecting Eyesight” project. The mission is to provide eyesight tests for every child in our communities and to give prescription eyeglasses to those who need them.

“With a sigh of desperation Nittaya said, “Most regrettably with the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic since 2019, the majority of our donors were not able to continue their donations to help the children, which severely hindered our capacity to help these unfortunate children.







“We therefore decided to organize a Fund Raising Charity Dinner to raise as much funds as possible to continue our charity work to give educational scholarships and provide eyeglasses for these most unfortunate and underprivileged children and their families.”

The theme of the charity dinner was “Gone with the Wind” the brainchild of Elfi Seitz and her team of YWCA members. More than a hundred guests donned their very best Rhett Butler and Scarlett O’Hara suits, dresses and hats, for which the best ones received prizes.







Children from the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) under the care of Director Radchada Chomjinda performed classical dances much to the delight of the guests. At the end of their performances, Mayor Poramet presented them with a small token of appreciation to help them supplement their education. Donations towards the YWCA scholarship funds were accepted and many organisations and private citizens were called to the stage to make their presentations. They included, Gerrit & Anselma Niehaus (50,000 baht), Pattaya Sports Club (25,000 baht), Rolf & Prisca Ruegg (20,000 baht), Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya (15,000 baht), Heidi Glemeau (10,000 baht), Jan van Koss (10,000 baht), Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya International (10,000 baht), Dr. Olivier Clinic (5,000 baht), Ray Whitley (4,000 baht), Doris & Günter Blum (2,000 baht), Carey Peck (2,000 baht). Many guests also generously donated cash and wished to remain anonymous.



A fun part of the evening was when the MC announced that guests should look under their chairs for a ticket which would entitle them to get a free gift sponsored by HHNFT Director Radchada Chomjinda. 50 happy guests went home that night with a special gift tucked under their arms.

A silent auction was held and the best dressed actors also received prizes.

The Thai Garden Resort’s buffet was outstanding as usual, while Rolf Ruegg and Kelly entertained the guests with their select repertoire of favourite oldies throughout the evening.

All in all it was a very successful community affair and rest assured the children in Pattaya are guaranteed at least another year of schooling. Thank You All!













































More than 150 guests attended the “Gone with the Wind” Charity Dinner at the Thai Garden Resort, raising more than 150,000 baht to support the YWCA Bangkok Pattaya Center’s humanitarian project to give children an education.

























