Thailand’s Election Commission releases guideline video clips for polling station officials

The Election Commission (EC) has released a series of video clips for the purpose of educating officials about voting procedures and their duties ahead of the upcoming 2023 general election.

More than 2,000 officials supervising polling stations nationwide will be able to use these videos as guidelines in organizing the election in their respective constituencies, monitoring the ballot casting process, as well as managing post-election wrap-up procedures.







Samran Tanpanich, head of the Bangkok Election Commission, said this year’s general election will be “the people’s election, by the people, for the people.”

He explained that local election committees are knowledgeable in election processes, adding that committee members will perform their work with political neutrality.







Samran added that each constituency has adjusted its capacity to reflect the current pandemic situation, which is now classified as a communicable disease under surveillance. The EC has also increased the maximum limit of voters assigned to each polling station to around 800, from 600 previously. This effectively reduces the number of voting stations by about 500 from what would have been 6,817 stations.







Samran noted, however, that people are strongly advised to wear face masks and practice social distancing when stepping in to vote at any polling station. (NNT)

































