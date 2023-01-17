Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station to reduce excursion trains and long-haul services from Jan 19

The Department of Rail Transport (DRT) in Thailand has announced that starting from Thursday (19 Jan), there will be fewer long-haul trains departing and arriving at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station.

According to the DRT, as many as 52 special-express, express and rapid services will depart from Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal, also known as Bang Sue Grand Station. The remaining 62 trips on “public service” trains, including excursion trains and subsidized long-haul services, will continue to depart from Hua Lamphong Station for the time being.







The agency said the reduction in the number of services originating and/or terminating at Hua Lamphong Station will help reduce traffic congestion in and around downtown Bangkok.

DRT Director-General Pichet Kunadhamraks said the decision to gradually move long-haul services to Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal is in line with the State Railway of Thailand’s plan to turn the new station into the nation’s primary rail hub under the Ministry of Transport’s 20-year development strategy.







Pichet explained that commercial, long-haul trains bound for the North and Northeast would depart from Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal and travel on the Bang Sue-Rangsit elevated rail tracks, which are regularly used by the Red Line electric commuter trains, albeit on dedicated tracks. Meanwhile, public service trains bound for the North and Northeast originating from Hua Lamphong station will run on the ground-level tracks until they reach Wat Samian Naree, where they join the elevated Red Line track. Passengers can exchange their tickets for rides along the Red Line to any of the four stations free of charge.







Pichet added that the long-haul commercial trains to the South would now depart the Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal along the Red Line tracks going in the opposite direction to the northern and northeastern trains. (NNT)

































