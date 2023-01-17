Join in the festive fun of Chinese New Year in Pattaya and around Thailand

Tourists are invited to experience the vibrant fun, festive colour, and amazing culture and heritage of the various Chinese New Year celebrations taking place around Thailand.

In 2023, Chinese New Year is on 22 January and celebrations are being held in and around this date:







Bangkok and Central Region

Chinatown Chinese New Year 2023

14 January-15 February, 2023, 18.00-24.00 Hrs., Odeon Circle, Yaowarat Road, Bangkok

Highlights: A range of activities including cultural performances, an exhibition on Chinese New Year in Thailand and Thai-Chinese relations, Chinese art demonstrations, including calligraphy and paper cutting. Throughout the one month, the event avenue will be beautifully decorated with light decorations under the theme of “Prosperity, Prosperity, Good Luck, Year of the Rabbit,” comprising an illuminated tunnel arch, lamps, and street lamps along a 200-metre distance.

Ratchaburi Chinatown Fair 2023

19-23 January, 2023, Pracha Phatthana Dam, Mueang District, Ratchaburi

Highlights: Chinatown water curtain light-and-sound show, lion and dragon dances, cultural performances, parades, contemporary shows and artist performances, light decorations and lantern displays, cooking demonstration of traditional Chinese New Year food to bring luck and good fortune, and art demonstrations, including Chinese astrology, paper cutting and lantern making.







Samut Sakhon Chinese New Year 2023

19-23 January, 2023, the 60th Maharaja Park and Samut Sakhon City Pillar Shrine

Highlights: Cultural parades, consumer fair, sales of local food and Chinese New Year food to bring luck and good fortune, and various activities.

Paknam City Lantern Festival 2023

20 January-19 February, 2023, Thamkatanyu Foundation (Sian Lo Tai Tien Kong), Bang Pu Subdistrict, Mueang District, Samut Prakan

Highlights: Grand lantern display of over 5,000 lanterns from Taiwan including cartoon lanterns, fantasy lanterns, god lanterns, and a fireworks display. Exhibitions of the 5 gods skillfully carved from stone and a gigantic pair of lions carved from green jade. Various performances, including lion dances, puppet shows, and lantern drawing competition.







Suphan Buri Chinese New Year 2023

21-31 January, 2023, Dragon Descendants Museum, Mueang District, Suphan Buri

Highlights: Performances by Suphan Buri youth performers, dragon descendants’ performances – lion dance, war drums performance, nine dragons dance, kung fu and other Chinese martial art performances, Chinese opera masks change, traditional Chinese dance, and concerts by famous Thai artists and celebrities. Throughout the event’s duration, the City Pillar Shrine, the Dragon Descendants Museum, the Celestial Dragon Village, and the Buddhism Memorial Park will be beautifully decorated with light decorations.



Pak Nam Pho Chinese New Year 2023

15-26 January, 2023, Chao Phraya River, Mueang District, Nakhon Sawan

Highlights: 12 days and 12 nights of celebrations with various auspicious activities, including paying homage to the highly-revered Chao Pho and Chao Mae Pak Nam Pho at the northern and southern shrines and making merit. Plus performances by artists and singers, photo check-in social media activity, sales of traditional Chinese New Year food to bring luck and good fortune, and Chinese opera performance.

Northern Region

Chiang Mai Chinatown Festival 2023

22 January, 2023, Lao Zhou Alley, Wichayanon Road-Chiang Mai Road (around Warorot Market)

Highlights: Dragon and lion performances, photo booths, sales of local and Chinese New Year food to bring luck and good fortune, and contests.

Eastern Region

Pattaya Chinese New Year Festival 2023

20-22 January, 2023, Central Pattaya Activity Lawn, Lan Pho Public Park, Na Kluea and Walking Street, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Highlights: Thai-Chinese cultural performances, lion and dragon dance performances, concerts by famous artists, and exhibition on the history of the Chinese New Year festival.







Northeastern Region

Udon Thani Chinese New Year Festival 2023

18-21 January, 2023, Grandfather-Grandmother Shrine, Mueang District, Udon Thani

Highlights: Chinese art and cultural activities by Udon Thani’s distinguished Chinese descendant clubs and families, including lion dance, golden dragon dance, red lantern decorations, Chinese music performances, Chinese calligraphy, and sales of traditional Chinese New Year food to bring luck and good fortune.

Korat Chinese New Year Festival 2023

21-24 January, 2023, Thao Suranaree Monument and Chomphon Road, Mueang District, Nakhon Ratchasima

Highlights: Procession of gods from shrines across Korat city, folk song performances, contemporary Chinese art and cultural performances, and sales of food from well-known local restaurants.







Mukdahan Indochina Fest 2023

19-22 January, 2023, Old Town Quarter, Mueang District, Mukdahan

Highlights: Contemporary cultural performances, Baslop dance, Vietnamese Ao Dai and Chinese Qipao fashion show, Indochina Kids Contest, Chinese calligraphy writing show, sales of local food including Vietnamese food. Plus an art gallery and exhibition of Mukdahan artists. The event’s area will be beautifully decorated with light decorations.

Southern Region

Hat Yai Chinese New Year Festival 2023

21-24 January, 2023, Niphat Uthit 2-3 Road, Hat Yai District, Songkhla

Highlights: Brightly decorated venue with lantern arches and walking streets that make a perfect backdrop for golden dragon and lion dance performances by famous troupes from Yala, Chinese cultural shows, and performances by famous Thai artist COCKTAIL. Plus, a special concert by Asian songwriter Frances Yip that will be live streaming to audiences around the world.







Chinese New Year Festival 2023 in Phuket Town

27-29 January, 2023, Queen Sirikit Park, Thalang Road, Phuket

Highlights: Various performances and plays, food stalls, academic lectures on the architecture and preservation of Phuket Old Town, and Sino-Portuguese Architecture Animation Projection, and sales of local and traditional food.

Phuket Lantern Festival 2023

15 January-5 February, 2023, Limelight Avenue, Phuket

Highlights: Guzheng performances, Chinese fan dances, lion dances, and lantern decoration of local houses.







Trang Chinese New Year Festival 2023

20-22 January, 2023, Trang City Municipality Office

Highlights: Lion dance show by local students, and various other performances, as well as a consumer fair. (TAT)

































