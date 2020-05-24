Thailand’s cash-handouts program eases 15 million poor people

BANGKOK – The 5,000-baht monthly cash handouts have reached 15 million poor people and the Finance Ministry will be looking for 1.7 million others who failed to complete their registration for the financial aid.







Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, secretary to Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, said the 15 million recipients formed 99% of the people targeted for the financial aid initiated to cushion the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The rest one percent grouped the applicants whose cases were stalled in the process of verification. The 240,000 applicants had yet to meet officials but they could not be contacted partly because they changed their addresses.







The Finance Ministry would again send them SMS to inform them of their rights and they would have to show up at their local branches of Krungthai Bank to verify their identities and occupations within May 29, Mr Thanakorn said.

He added that the Finance Ministry would try to reach the 1.7 million people who had not completed their application for the financial aid. (TNA)











