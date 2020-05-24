Thailand reports three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

BANGKOK – Thailand recorded three more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and there was not a new death case.







Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was an Italian man, 49, who lived in Phuket. He did not have a symptom and was tested for the disease on May 22. Earlier, he visited crowded places.



Two other cases were previously quarantined in Chonburi province.One of them is a Thai male student, 24, who returned from Egypt on May 8. The other is a Thai woman aged 43. She worked at a spa parlor and returned from India on May 17.







The three new patients raised the total of local COVID-19 cases to 3,040, 2,916 of whom recovered and 68 remained at hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 56. (TNA)











