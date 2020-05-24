Thai Institute’s test of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine begins with monkeys

BANGKOK – The test of an mRNA vaccine for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) began with monkeys today after successful tests with mice.

Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Minister SuvitMaesincee and Prof Dr Sirirurg Songsivilai, secretary-general of the National Research Council of Thailand, witnessed the beginning of the tests with monkey conducted by the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation and the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University.







The candidate vaccine will be injected into a specified number of monkeys.

Each monkey will receive three injections. The new round of vaccine tests will take six months before officials conclude the results. (TNA)













