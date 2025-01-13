Thailand’s Cabinet approves entertainment complex bill in principle

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that the Cabinet has approved in principle the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act, as proposed by the Ministry of Finance, January 13. The Council of State confirmed no objections to the draft and stated that revisions would only involve aligning terminology with the policy statement previously delivered to Parliament. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of swift implementation for the benefit of the nation.



The draft law includes provisions for the establishment of a Policy Committee and an Executive Committee for integrated entertainment complexes. Clear regulations for licensing entertainment complexes are outlined, with the aim of promoting sustainable tourism, encouraging domestic investment, and addressing illegal gambling. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the initiative would have a positive long-term impact on the country.

The Prime Minister clarified that the Council of State is not required to draft a new law and will only make adjustments to ensure consistency with government policy. Once finalized, the draft can proceed directly to Parliament without further Cabinet review. She highlighted the success of similar entertainment complexes in countries like Singapore, where only 10% of operations are related to casinos, while 80–90% focus on tourism. These complexes have significantly boosted GDP growth, offering an optimistic model for Thailand.







When asked whether the initiative could harm Thailand’s image, the Prime Minister asserted that it aligns with current realities, where illegal gambling is widespread. Legalizing and regulating such activities would curb the influence of illegal operators, ensure public safety, and generate tax revenue for the country. She urged a modern perspective, stating that transparency and regulation would ultimately benefit the nation.

“This is a new direction for the country and a significant change,” she noted. “It will require thorough communication and frequent explanation, but it is a step in the right direction.” (TNA)

































