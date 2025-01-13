Public invited to attend procession honoring His Majesty the King’s royal milestone on Jan 14

BANGKOK, Thailand – The public is invited to attend a royal procession on January 14 at the Grand Palace in Bangkok to commemorate the Auspicious Occasion of His Majesty the King Attaining the Same Age as His Majesty King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok the Great, the founding monarch of the Chakri Dynasty.







Their Majesties the King and Queen are scheduled to preside over the Royal Merit-Making Ceremony, which will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Amarindra Winitchai Throne Hall. The procession is being conducted to honor the Chakri Dynasty’s historical legacy and its past monarchs.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the event, joining Thais worldwide in witnessing the ceremony and commemorating this royal milestone. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as space will be limited, and access to the venue will be restricted several hours before the procession begins. Details about public access can be obtained through official government channels or the Grand Palace. (NNT)

































