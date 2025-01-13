Huge waves, strong winds hit Thailand’s southern coastal provinces and islands

SURAT THANI, Thailand – Severe storms and unusually high tides have battered Thailand’s southern coastal provinces, causing extensive damage to homes and resorts and disrupting travel, with some areas experiencing the worst maritime conditions in over a decade, Jan 13.

While other parts of Thailand are experiencing cool weather, the southern region has been hit by intense weather conditions. Coastal erosion and flooding have been reported in multiple provinces along the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.



In Surat Thani province, powerful waves destroyed four resort buildings in Chaiya district, with local staff reporting unprecedented weather conditions. The coastal impact has affected multiple districts including the tourist island of Koh Pha-ngan.

“This is the worst we’ve seen in over 10 years,” said a local official in Don Sak district, where waves struck during pre-dawn hours, leaving residents little time to secure their belongings. At least four homes and three seaside restaurants suffered damage, with some establishments reporting 80% destruction.

The governor of Surat Thani has ordered all relevant agencies to assist affected residents and issued warnings for small boats to remain ashore. Larger vessels have been advised to proceed with caution. Ferry and speedboat services have been temporarily suspended.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat province, rising floodwaters disrupted funeral preparations in Pak Phanang district, forcing the relocation of a coffin. In Tha Sala district, severe coastal erosion threatened seaside properties as waves carved away sections of the beach. Residents reported that over 20 meters of coastline had been lost in just a few hours.

High waves have also impacted Songkhla province, where homes in the coastal community of Koh Taew were flooded. Residents called for long-term solutions, such as the construction of seawalls. Local officials are assessing the damage and providing emergency assistance. Six districts in Songkhla province have been affected by the storms, forcing local fishermen to suspend operations.







Further north in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, red flags have been raised along beaches, prohibiting swimming due to high waves. Fishing boats have been advised to stay ashore.

On the Andaman coast in Krabi province, red flags have also been raised at popular tourist beaches, and boat tours have been temporarily suspended.

The Southern Meteorological Center has issued a warning for strong monsoon conditions over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, forecasting heavy rain and high waves until January 13. (TNA)







































