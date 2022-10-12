Thailand works with international agencies on security for APEC Summit

The armed forces and the police are ready to ensure security during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit next month and do not see any sign of violence, said the chief of defense forces.

After his meeting with chiefs of the armed forces and the police on preparation for the APEC summit, Gen Chalermpol Srisawat, chief of defense forces, said that intelligence of the armed forces, the police and friendly nations did not show any clue of violence during the summit.







There were comprehensive security measures for the summit and their implementation would cover all stages of the event starting from the arrival of attendees’ planes in the Thai sky. The measures were carefully planned with local and international authorities, Gen Chalermpol said.

Regarding the possible movements of ethnic groups from a neighboring country, Gen Chalermpol said they would present their viewpoints and were unlikely to resort to violence. (TNA)





































