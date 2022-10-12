Thailand commences Covid-19 vaccinations for 6 months to 4-year-old children

The Ministry of Public Health has launched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for children aged six months to four years.

The Pfizer vaccine passed the quality control checks, carried out by the Department of Medical Science and was delivered to all public health offices for local distribution.







Children of this age group will receive three 3-microgram doses. The first two doses will be administered one month apart, followed by a third dose to be administered two months after the second dose.

The vaccine is used for this age group in the US. It is safe with fewer side effects and helps reduce multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to the government’s Thai Khu Fah Facebook page. (TNA)

































